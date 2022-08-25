State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 438 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $360.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.23 and a 200-day moving average of $432.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $695.18.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

