Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $36,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

