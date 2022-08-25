Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.11

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 247999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

