Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,144 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,021 shares of company stock worth $16,118,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE BR opened at $174.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

