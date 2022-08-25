Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 8.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,754,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,655,000 after purchasing an additional 138,540 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $1,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Welltower by 6.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 177,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

NYSE:WELL opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

