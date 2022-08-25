State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $6.43 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Bruker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.