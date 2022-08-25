Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 98,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $855,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.

Shares of TT stock opened at $158.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.40. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

