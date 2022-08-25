Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

