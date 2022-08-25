State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.98 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

