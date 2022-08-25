State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.47 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $188.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.93. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

