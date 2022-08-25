State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 37,951 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,951 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WestRock by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 48,313 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WestRock Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.