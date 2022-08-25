State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

Shares of TT stock opened at $158.06 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.40.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

