NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,747 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $102.14 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

