Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,374 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after acquiring an additional 401,411 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,750,000 after buying an additional 239,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar Trading Up 2.1 %

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

NYSE:LEN opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.