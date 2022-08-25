Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $46,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,602,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,670,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $14,538,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,271,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,361,000 after buying an additional 909,494 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amcor Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

