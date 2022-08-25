Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Welltower by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

