BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $131,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Match Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Match Group by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Match Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Match Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 180.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

