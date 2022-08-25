State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $131.47 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.71 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.19.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

