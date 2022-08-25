Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPWGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses operating in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

