Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.44.
About Swiftmerge Acquisition
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiftmerge Acquisition (IVCPW)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.