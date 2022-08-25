Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

