Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Everi worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 4.3% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after buying an additional 52,751 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 100.0% during the first quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 92.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Everi stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVRI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.