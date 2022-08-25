BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $111,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $80.01 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

