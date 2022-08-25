Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,323 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after acquiring an additional 415,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after acquiring an additional 193,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,862,000 after acquiring an additional 556,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $872,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

