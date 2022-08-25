LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $163.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.66. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $188.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.