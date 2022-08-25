Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,339 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.