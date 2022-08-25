State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 175,209 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,209 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

