State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $579.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

