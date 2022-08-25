Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $37.68 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

