Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,916,000 after buying an additional 157,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $188,685,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,754,000 after buying an additional 543,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $56.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

