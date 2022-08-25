Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,166,000 after buying an additional 119,114 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 102,824 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,379,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $93.41 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

