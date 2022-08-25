Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 187.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE RE opened at $273.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.47. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.