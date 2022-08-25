Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.17% of IAC worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

NASDAQ IAC opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $158.81. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.