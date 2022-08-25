State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,477 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $396.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

