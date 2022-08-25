47,581 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 50,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.