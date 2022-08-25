Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.07

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 26183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Cielo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.00. Cielo’s payout ratio is 83.35%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.