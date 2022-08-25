Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.52

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 686782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

