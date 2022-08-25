Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.52

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 686782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
