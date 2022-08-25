J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.74

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

