Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $957,064.00

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $316.52 million and $957,064.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077519 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 318,809,239 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

