Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,584 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

