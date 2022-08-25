NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWHUF opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

