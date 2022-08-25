Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

