Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.28.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

