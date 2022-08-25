Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Northland Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NPIFF opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

