Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

OTTW stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.49. Ottawa Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

