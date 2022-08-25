Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0311 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.
About Extendicare
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extendicare (EXETF)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.