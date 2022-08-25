Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0273 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Surge Energy stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZPTAF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

