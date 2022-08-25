Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

BCSF stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.67%.

Insider Transactions at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,400 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 31.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,784,000 after buying an additional 786,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 429,639 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 264,293 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 196.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

