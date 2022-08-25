ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.36.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.