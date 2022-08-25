CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Announces Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTBCO opened at $25.10 on Thursday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareCloud

In other CareCloud news, CFO Bill Korn sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $143,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Featured Stories

