Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.67. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

