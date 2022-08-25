Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.67. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.36.
In related news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 64.50% of the company’s stock.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
